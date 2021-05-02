dotdigital Group Plc (OTCMKTS:DOTDF) Short Interest Update

dotdigital Group Plc (OTCMKTS:DOTDF) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DOTDF remained flat at $$2.30 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.20. dotdigital Group has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $2.66.

DOTDF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of dotdigital Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of dotdigital Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. The company offers Engagement Cloud, a SaaS-based omni-channel marketing automation platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns and communications across channels, such as email, SMS, social, push, etc.

