Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.600- for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.03 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $919.38 million.Bloomin’ Brands also updated its Q2 guidance to at least $0.60 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLMN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet raised Bloomin’ Brands from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.78.

NASDAQ BLMN traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.60. 2,809,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,104,602. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -23.07 and a beta of 1.97. Bloomin’ Brands has a one year low of $8.36 and a one year high of $32.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.05 and a 200-day moving average of $21.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 39.30% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $3,919,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 662,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,303,390.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

