Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. Sells 516 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. cut its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Campion Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $1,341,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 76.6% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 102,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after buying an additional 44,262 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 95,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after buying an additional 10,075 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 36,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 5,343 shares during the period. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 4,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

XOM opened at $57.24 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $62.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $74.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. DZ Bank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.12.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

