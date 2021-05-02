Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 49.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 115,725 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 3.1% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $12,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2,524.8% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,709,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606,476 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,614,906,000 after buying an additional 2,198,453 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $151,635,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1,042.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,354,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,503,000 after buying an additional 1,236,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $103,238,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $110.54 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $54.70 and a 12 month high of $115.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.76.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

