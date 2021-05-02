EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX) and U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Financial Analysis

EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX) and U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for EMX Royalty and U.S. Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EMX Royalty 0 0 0 0 N/A U.S. Gold 0 0 2 0 3.00

U.S. Gold has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 63.64%. Given U.S. Gold’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe U.S. Gold is more favorable than EMX Royalty.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EMX Royalty and U.S. Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EMX Royalty $3.83 million 72.31 -$10.41 million N/A N/A U.S. Gold N/A N/A -$5.25 million ($3.17) -3.47

U.S. Gold has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EMX Royalty.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.2% of EMX Royalty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.4% of U.S. Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of U.S. Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares EMX Royalty and U.S. Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EMX Royalty -68.51% -3.89% -3.70% U.S. Gold N/A -60.15% -57.57%

Volatility and Risk

EMX Royalty has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U.S. Gold has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

U.S. Gold beats EMX Royalty on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

EMX Royalty Company Profile

EMX Royalty Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of metals and mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Haiti, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as Sweden and Norway. The company was formerly known as Eurasian Minerals Inc. and changed its name to EMX Royalty Corporation in July 2017. EMX Royalty Corporation is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

U.S. Gold Company Profile

U.S. Gold Corp. is a publicly traded, U.S. focused gold exploration and development company. U.S. Gold Corp. has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates. Keystone and Maggie Creek are exploration properties on the Cortez and Carlin Trends in Nevada. The Challis Gold Project is located in Idaho. For more information about U.S. Gold Corp., please visit www.usgoldcorp.gold.

