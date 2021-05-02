XMax (XMX) One Day Volume Hits $521,092.00

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. During the last seven days, XMax has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar. XMax has a total market capitalization of $8.36 million and approximately $521,092.00 worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XMax coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.34 or 0.00069464 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00019500 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.98 or 0.00072373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $485.08 or 0.00856599 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.79 or 0.00096758 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,046.65 or 0.08911937 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00047326 BTC.

XMax Profile

XMax is a coin. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,219,439,486 coins. XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . XMax’s official website is www.xmx.com . The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games. “

XMax Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMax should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XMax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

