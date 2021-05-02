CoinPoker (CHP) Market Cap Tops $7.02 Million

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. CoinPoker has a total market cap of $7.02 million and $16,106.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CoinPoker has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One CoinPoker coin can now be bought for about $0.0256 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.34 or 0.00069464 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00019500 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.98 or 0.00072373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $485.08 or 0.00856599 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.79 or 0.00096758 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,046.65 or 0.08911937 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00047326 BTC.

CoinPoker Profile

CoinPoker (CHP) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 coins and its circulating supply is 274,720,612 coins. The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Poker is a poker room built on blockchain technology that will offer competitive rakes with value added bonuses and promotions to drive traffic and a potential appreciation of their CHPs associated with the development of a robust poker economy. By using the blockchain technology the Coin Poker team aims to mitigate the key obstacles inhabiting the growth of online poker, such as payment processing issues, managing game integrity and creating purely random number generation. Coin Poker token (CHP) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the poker room. “

CoinPoker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinPoker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinPoker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

