Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) to Post $0.66 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Belden’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. Belden reported earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Belden will report full year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Belden.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. Belden had a positive return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Belden’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Belden from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Belden during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Belden in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Belden in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Belden in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, HM Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Belden in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000.

Shares of BDC stock traded down $1.38 on Tuesday, reaching $43.28. 325,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,364. Belden has a 52 week low of $26.48 and a 52 week high of $54.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Belden’s payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

About Belden

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, fiber, and home and building automation.

