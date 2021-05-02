Avenue 1 Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Avenue 1 Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 8.4% of Avenue 1 Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $13,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $2.15 on Friday, hitting $274.81. The stock had a trading volume of 630,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,724. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $173.93 and a twelve month high of $278.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $264.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.47.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

