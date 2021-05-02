Janney Capital Management LLC Has $12.92 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,099 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $12,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000.

NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $51.99 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $49.31 and a 12 month high of $51.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

