Janney Capital Management LLC Has $79.37 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Janney Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,101,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,715 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 5.3% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $79,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $74.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.35. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

