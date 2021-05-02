Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.000-3.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $685 million-$710 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $688.59 million.Perficient also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.000-3.150 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perficient from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Perficient from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Perficient in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perficient presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,103. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. Perficient has a 12-month low of $30.32 and a 12-month high of $66.35.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Perficient had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 15.08%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Perficient will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

