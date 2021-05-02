Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 534,008 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,233,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534,008 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 1.35% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF worth $96,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paracle Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 42,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 25.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 14,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ESGE opened at $43.97 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 1 year low of $28.33 and a 1 year high of $47.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.96.

