Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 239,406 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 30.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,029,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239,406 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $81,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 17,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 14,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 15,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $83.18 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $56.13 and a 12 month high of $83.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.12.

