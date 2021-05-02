Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.600-5.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.38 billion-$3.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.39 billion.Citrix Systems also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 5.600-5.800 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $160.50.

NASDAQ:CTXS traded down $4.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.85. 2,446,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,554. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. Citrix Systems has a 1-year low of $111.26 and a 1-year high of $173.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.74 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. Citrix Systems’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citrix Systems will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 35.84%.

In related news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.55, for a total value of $93,244.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,064,133.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 3,170 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total value of $446,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,472,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,559 shares of company stock worth $5,159,914. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

