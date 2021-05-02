MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.520-0.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $150 million-$154 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $151.75 million.MACOM Technology Solutions also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.52-0.56 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTSI. Barclays upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MACOM Technology Solutions has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.80.

MACOM Technology Solutions stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.61. 751,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,432. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.82, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 5.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.34. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $27.37 and a 52-week high of $69.29.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.00 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 1,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $106,344.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,845.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 56,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total value of $3,367,638.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,107 shares in the company, valued at $6,787,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

