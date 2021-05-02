OneAscent Financial Services LLC Purchases 160 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 6.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 31.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 38,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,632,000 after purchasing an additional 9,159 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 28.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth $110,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 296.3% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $8,970,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,680 shares of company stock worth $14,718,893 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $77.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.04. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.65 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.83.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

