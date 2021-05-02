Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,530,000 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the March 31st total of 15,900,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 184,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $10,220,889.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,191.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,806.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock valued at $125,594,725. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 51.01%.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.13.
About Mondelez International
Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.
Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.