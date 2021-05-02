Short Interest in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Decreases By 27.2%

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,460,000 shares, a drop of 27.2% from the March 31st total of 15,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Curis during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Curis during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,865,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Curis during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,434,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Curis in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curis in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRIS stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,204,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,825. Curis has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $13.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $990.24 million, a P/E ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 3.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.71.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Curis will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Curis from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Jonestrading lifted their price objective on Curis from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. TheStreet raised Curis from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Curis in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

