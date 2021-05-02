BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Short Interest Down 28.0% in April

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,420,000 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the March 31st total of 11,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms have commented on BP. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of BP from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of BP from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. BP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.24.

NYSE:BP traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,501,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,546,848. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.16. BP has a 1 year low of $14.74 and a 1 year high of $28.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.22.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.35. BP had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BP will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in BP during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in BP during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in BP during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in BP by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. 7.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

