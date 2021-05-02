Versant Capital Management Inc Raises Stake in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,445 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in GoPro were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of GoPro in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GoPro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in GoPro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,194,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of GoPro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,476,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of GoPro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 28,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $257,346.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 253,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,283,426. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $2,234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,771,493.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 611,453 shares of company stock worth $6,335,947. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRO opened at $11.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60. GoPro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $13.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -112.29 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.94.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $357.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.52 million. GoPro had a positive return on equity of 16.39% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GoPro, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on GPRO. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on GoPro from $6.30 to $7.90 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on GoPro from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.28.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

