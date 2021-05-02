Versant Capital Management Inc Sells 1,404 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Versant Capital Management Inc trimmed its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 52.6% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 174,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 60,131 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. McAdam LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 549,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,960,000 after purchasing an additional 25,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $974,000.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $41.13 on Friday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $25.85 and a one year high of $41.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.55 and a 200 day moving average of $37.75.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

