Donald L. Hagan LLC Invests $592,000 in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Donald L. Hagan LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their price target on General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna upped their target price on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.81.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $190.23 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $121.67 and a 1-year high of $191.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $181.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.73%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.