Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Position Raised by NextCapital Advisers Inc.

NextCapital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 41.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,914,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 562,777 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 2.8% of NextCapital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. NextCapital Advisers Inc. owned about 1.01% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $117,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lutz Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 200,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,348,000 after buying an additional 40,353 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,061,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,295,000 after buying an additional 105,832 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.7% during the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $241,000.

VGSH opened at $61.54 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $61.47 and a one year high of $62.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.69.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

