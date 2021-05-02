$0.64 EPS Expected for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) will report earnings per share of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Comcast’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the lowest is $0.51. Comcast reported earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comcast will report full-year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $3.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $4.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Comcast.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.21.

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank boosted its position in Comcast by 6.0% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 34,625 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93,202 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,005 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $56.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $58.58.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

