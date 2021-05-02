3,000 Shares in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Purchased by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $742,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $453,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,610,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 675.3% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 42,317 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $59.27 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $59.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.89.

