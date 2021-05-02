Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 8,100 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,938 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 0.5% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $11,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at $33,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.29.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $196.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.31 and a fifty-two week high of $208.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.40.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

