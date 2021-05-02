Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $9,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE DLR opened at $154.31 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.65 and a twelve month high of $165.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a PE ratio of 62.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.58.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 69.77%.

In other news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $234,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 719,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,333,504. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 48,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.38, for a total value of $6,442,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 719,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,007,991.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,906 shares of company stock worth $7,341,347 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.06.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Article: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.