Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Sells 698 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lowered its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $3,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 26,570,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,825,000 after acquiring an additional 332,087 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 14,433,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723,270 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,844,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,239 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Corteva by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,689,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,299,000 after purchasing an additional 249,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Corteva by 821.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,865,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CTVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.76.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $48.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.37 and its 200 day moving average is $41.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.38 and a fifty-two week high of $49.81.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

