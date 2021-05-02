Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Has $719,000 Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. reduced its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.75.

LLY stock opened at $182.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $218.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $187.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

