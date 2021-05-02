Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 62.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,560 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $8,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 17,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 11.5% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at $2,604,000. PFG Advisors increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 618.0% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 31,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 26,804 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 15.9% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $35,725.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,160 shares in the company, valued at $552,465.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $26,697.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,128 shares in the company, valued at $3,173,436.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,810 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,650 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $80.70 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $65.54 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.58 and a 200-day moving average of $80.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 63.60%.

A number of research firms have commented on CL. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.17.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

