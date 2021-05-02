$2.63 Billion in Sales Expected for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) to report sales of $2.63 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.47 billion and the highest is $2.74 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services posted sales of $2.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will report full year sales of $11.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.59 billion to $11.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $12.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.32 billion to $12.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover J.B. Hunt Transport Services.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JBHT shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Vertical Research started coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.19.

NASDAQ JBHT traded down $1.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $170.71. 600,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.00. The company has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1-year low of $95.30 and a 1-year high of $178.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 22.90%.

In related news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total value of $754,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 35,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,286,183.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total transaction of $220,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,744.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,901 shares of company stock valued at $10,584,638 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 296.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

