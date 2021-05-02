HempCoin Price Tops $0.0233 on Top Exchanges (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 2nd. One HempCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0233 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. HempCoin has a total market cap of $6.08 million and $3,131.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56,806.97 or 1.00311011 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00040514 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00010737 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.62 or 0.00220059 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000876 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001779 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004875 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About HempCoin

HempCoin (THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 261,719,742 coins and its circulating supply is 261,584,592 coins. HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

Buying and Selling HempCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

