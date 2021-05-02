Linear Market Cap Hits $388.84 Million (LINA)

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. One Linear coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000194 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Linear has traded up 34.9% against the U.S. dollar. Linear has a total market cap of $388.84 million and approximately $78.23 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.39 or 0.00069562 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00019514 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00072931 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $485.71 or 0.00857676 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.81 or 0.00096783 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,982.56 or 0.08798312 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00047602 BTC.

Linear Profile

LINA is a coin. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,544,804,757 coins. The official website for Linear is linear.finance . Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Buying and Selling Linear

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

