Eukles Asset Management Sells 1,526 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Eukles Asset Management trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 48,699,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,440,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,179 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,763,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,641,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907,111 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,193,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,062,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,004 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 143.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,735,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $988,953,000 after purchasing an additional 11,631,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 16,176,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $810,586,000 after purchasing an additional 265,460 shares in the last quarter.

VWO opened at $52.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.55 and its 200 day moving average is $50.81. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.84 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

