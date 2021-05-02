Benin Management CORP Purchases New Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Benin Management CORP purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 396,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after purchasing an additional 16,179 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 937,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,340,000 after buying an additional 270,817 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 20,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John B. Gardner sold 11,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total transaction of $172,314.78. Also, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $32,525.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,196.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,017 shares of company stock worth $2,519,858. Corporate insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MUR. Scotiabank upgraded Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Murphy Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

Shares of NYSE MUR opened at $16.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $20.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.52.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $440.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.63 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 46.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 57.47%.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

