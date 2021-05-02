Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 6.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.4% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 80.0% during the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 414 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 37.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 619 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,752.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,460.49.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,353.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,168.29 and a 200 day moving average of $1,906.69. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,296.01 and a 1 year high of $2,431.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

