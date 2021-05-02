Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,002 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.0% of Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.4% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 80.0% during the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 414 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 37.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 619 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 355 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,353.50 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,296.01 and a twelve month high of $2,431.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,168.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,906.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Argus upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,460.49.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

