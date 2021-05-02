Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 8,164 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 242,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,164 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet cut Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.47.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $38.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The stock has a market cap of $215.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 52.88%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

