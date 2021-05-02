Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Raised to $725.00 at UBS Group

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $590.00 to $725.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus increased their price objective on Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Lam Research presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $663.41.

Lam Research stock opened at $620.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $88.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $604.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $513.03. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $229.69 and a 52 week high of $669.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.98 EPS. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lam Research will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

