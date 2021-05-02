The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Stake Reduced by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,147 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $8,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Clorox by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Clorox by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in The Clorox by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in The Clorox by 845.0% in the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its stake in The Clorox by 168.0% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 25,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CLX shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $189.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.81.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $182.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $190.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.80. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.73 and a fifty-two week high of $239.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.33%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

