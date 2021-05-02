Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.720-0.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.10 billion-$3.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.06 billion.Baxter International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.470-3.550 EPS.

Shares of BAX stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $85.69. 2,805,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,661,557. Baxter International has a 12-month low of $74.79 and a 12-month high of $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.26.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Baxter International will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 29.61%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.33.

In related news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $421,954.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,119,080.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $932,605.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,586.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

