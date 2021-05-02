Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Targa Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Targa Resources reported earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 77.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Targa Resources will report full year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $2.19. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Targa Resources.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TRGP shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Targa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.05.

In related news, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 171,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,015,730. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $651,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 636,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,746,878.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,561,000 after purchasing an additional 140,814 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 68.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 717,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,059,000 after buying an additional 291,520 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the third quarter worth $152,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 32.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 83,077 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 20,321 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

TRGP traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,260,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,679. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Targa Resources has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $35.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 2.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -49.38%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

