Northside Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Northside Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,000. Vir Biotechnology comprises 0.5% of Northside Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,448,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,316 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,744,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,290,000 after purchasing an additional 29,060 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,966,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,451,000 after purchasing an additional 885,381 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth $15,298,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 542,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $391,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,930,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay Parrish sold 6,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $485,455.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,697,311.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,884 shares of company stock valued at $2,270,380. 37.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $47.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.23 and a beta of -0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.98. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.31 and a 52 week high of $141.01.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 339.61% and a negative return on equity of 47.11%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.13.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

