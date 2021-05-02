Dorsey Wright & Associates Invests $45,000 in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in OneWater Marine in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in OneWater Marine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $442,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 1,085.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 20,975 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. 50.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneWater Marine stock opened at $51.23 on Friday. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $56.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.17 million and a PE ratio of -1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.48.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $1.12. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 1.57%. Research analysts forecast that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Troiano sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total transaction of $723,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $226,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $60,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,725.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,224 shares of company stock worth $1,110,956.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ONEW. Raymond James lifted their price objective on OneWater Marine from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on OneWater Marine in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.63.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

