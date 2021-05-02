Dorsey Wright & Associates Invests $45,000 in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in OneWater Marine in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in OneWater Marine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $442,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 1,085.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 20,975 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. 50.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
OneWater Marine stock opened at $51.23 on Friday. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $56.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.17 million and a PE ratio of -1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.48.
In related news, Director John Troiano sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total transaction of $723,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $226,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $60,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,725.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,224 shares of company stock worth $1,110,956.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on ONEW. Raymond James lifted their price objective on OneWater Marine from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on OneWater Marine in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.63.
OneWater Marine Profile
OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.
Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.