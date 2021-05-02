Campion Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Campion Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,998 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Lesley A. Kalan sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $480,963.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,801,770.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total value of $293,236.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,509.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,286 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,598. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NOC opened at $354.44 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $282.88 and a fifty-two week high of $356.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $57.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $327.57 and a 200-day moving average of $307.89.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.35%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.50.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

