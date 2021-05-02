Miramar Capital LLC Raises Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Miramar Capital LLC grew its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 80.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,050 shares during the period. Newmont makes up 3.4% of Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $7,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at $1,300,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Newmont by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,277,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,656 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in Newmont by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 13,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,651,000. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 2,119,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,869,000 after buying an additional 190,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Newmont has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.07.

Shares of NYSE NEM traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.41. 5,186,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,920,975. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.14. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $52.33 and a 52-week high of $72.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.41 and its 200-day moving average is $61.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 13,240 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $879,798.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,397,951. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 2,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $123,524.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,774,170.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,762 shares of company stock valued at $2,488,905 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

