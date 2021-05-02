Eastern Bank Sells 2,436 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Eastern Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 100,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,436 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $17,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Campion Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the first quarter worth $538,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 63.3% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 10.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 166,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,693,000 after acquiring an additional 15,437 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 55.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 12.3% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

NYSE CCI opened at $189.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.20 and its 200-day moving average is $163.53. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $189.59.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCI. Raymond James decreased their price target on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.57.

In related news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total transaction of $611,991.12. Also, Director J Landis Martin acquired 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $160.99 per share, with a total value of $189,968.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 145,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,443,363.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 7,780 shares of company stock worth $1,253,828 and have sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Story: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.