7,320 Shares in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Purchased by Campion Asset Management LLC

Campion Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,320 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 0.7% of Campion Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ABT opened at $120.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.00. The stock has a market cap of $212.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $86.16 and a 12-month high of $128.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $124,710.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,210,811.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $755,098.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,278,274.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,366,543. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABT. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.06.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

