Eastern Bank Makes New $11.67 Million Investment in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 91,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,671,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $467,729,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,406,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,808,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,495 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,730,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,742 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,029,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,498,000 after purchasing an additional 990,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 811.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 980,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,899,000 after purchasing an additional 872,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COF. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.64.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $4,980,643.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,676 shares in the company, valued at $11,066,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,307,543.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,936,536.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 117,339 shares of company stock valued at $15,176,648 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $149.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.54, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.91 and a fifty-two week high of $150.01.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.23%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.